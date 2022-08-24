Goutam Pal made prez of WB Board of Primary Education

KOLKATA: Goutam Paul has been appointed the new President of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). Pal was acting as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of Kalyani University.

A notification released by the state School Education department also notified an ad-hoc committee comprising 11 members which will be responsible for the smooth running of the Board for the next year. No old member of WBBPE has been kept in the newly formed committee. Educationist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, Chairman of Syllabus Restructure Committee Aveek Majumdar, Chairman of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Malayendu Saha, Professor Ranjan Chakraborty of Jadavpur University, a representative from Higher Secondary Council and teachers of schools and colleges of the city are in the committee. Partha Karmakar has been appointed as Deputy Secretary of Primary Board.