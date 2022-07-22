Goutam Deb fails to attend mega rally due to ill health
Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb who has been a regular at the Martyrs' Day rally every year failed to make it this time because of his ill health.
Deb remained glued to the television and listened to the speech of all the leaders and most importantly party chairperson Mamata Banerjee with rapt attention.
"Every year, I attend the Martyrs' Day programme. But because of health-related problems, I have been compelled to stay at my residence and listen to our leader's speech. I have spoken with our chairperson Mamata Banerjee and she has advised me not to come to the rally," Deb said.
He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for a month and had returned to his Siliguri residence just three days back. The doctors had advised him not to attend the programme considering the huge gathering of people at the rally.
"I am very sad. It is always a wonderful experience to sit on the stage in front of lakhs of people. If I could make it, then I could have met everybody who were present at the meeting," Deb said.
He had served as the state Tourism minister from 2016 to 2021 and earlier as North Bengal Development minister.
