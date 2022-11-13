Gosaba: Youth kills mother after altercation

KOLKATA: A youth killed his mother following an altercation after she killed a vulture which was his pet at Gosaba in South 24-Parganas on Saturday night..

The accused youth identified as Bholonath Biswas has fled and is still absconding.

According to sources, the accused youth identified as Bholanath Biswas kept a vulture as his pet. But Bholanath's mother Sabitri was against keeping the vulture at home. Sabitri reportedly killed the vulture when Bholanath was not home. After returning when he saw the vulture dead, he became furious and started assaulting his mother. He even took a sharp weapon and stabbed Sabitri. Later Bholanath poured kerosene and set her on fire. Immediately after the incident he fled. Local people informed the police. Cops have recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. A massive manhunt is on.