Gosaba: Forest beat officer injured in tiger attack

Kolkata: A forest beat officer of Sajnekhali range was injured in a tiger attack on Saturday morning while the forest guards were looking for a tiger at the river bank adjacent to Emlibari village in Gosaba. Partha Halder, the beat officer, has been admitted at a hospital in Gosaba after being transported through a speed boat.



The tiger was spotted at Chargerhi area on Friday but on Saturday morning the big cat was witnessed at a distance of nearly 4 kilometres away under Satjelia Gram Panchayat area at the river bank of Glasskhali and Emlibari village border.

Several pugmarks were also spotted in the area. Forest guards from Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR) have arrived at the spot.

A temporary fencing have already been installed to prevent the tiger from entering into the village.

"Crackers are being burst to frighten the tiger and push it back into the forest," a senior official of the state Forest department said.

The forest guards played the voice of a female tiger through microphone in an attempt to bring it in open space from its hideout.

Meanwhile, a fisherman was injured in a tiger attack at Kultali while he had gone to catch crabs. His comrades who were accompanying him fought bravely with the tiger and scared it away.

The injured person Amal Dandapat

has been admitted at a private hospital on EM Bypass.