Gopal Mukherjee appointed Advocate General of Bengal

Kolkata: Senior Advocate S N Mookherjee aka Gopal Mukherjee has been appointed as the Advocate General (AG) of Bengal.



This comes as the post fell vacant with senior advocate Kishore Datta resigning on Tuesday due to personal reasons. Datta stated in his letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar that "I do hereby tender resignation as the Advocate General for the State of West Bengal with immediate effect owing to personal reasons. Please accept the same. It was a wonderful experience working for the State of West Bengal".

Governor confirmed his resignation in a tweet. Later, he also tweeted about the appointment of Mookherjee as the new AG of Bengal. "In terms of Article 165 (1) of the Constitution of India Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Shri Gopal Mukherjee, Senior Advocate of High Court at Calcutta, as Advocate General of the State and will hold office "during the pleasure of the Governor," Dhankhar tweeted.

Mookherjee hails from a lawyers' family. His father Satyabrata Miikherjee aka Julu Mukherjee is a renowned lawyer and a former BJP MP from Krishnangar and a former Union minister. His mother was also a well known advocate of the Calcutta High Court.