Goons vandalise bus, rob passengers on NH-34

BALURGHAT: A group of unidentified goons vandalised a Kolkata-bound state bus at Balurghat and looted passengers late on Monday night. The incident took place near Sherpur-Khargram area on National Highway 34 just after entering Murshidabad district.



The goons looted ornaments, mobiles and cash from them at gunpoint before ransacking the vehicle and fled the spot. Hearing the screams of the panic-stricken passengers, local residents rushed at the spot and informed police.

The police reached the area within half an hour and interrogated the passengers to find out clues. A written complaint lodged. No one has been arrested so far. An investigation has been started.

According a local source, the NBSTC (North Bengal State Transport Corporation) bus departed from Balurghat in the evening for Kolkata with 40 odd passengers, most of them residing in Balurghat. Around 1: am, a group of about 18 goons stopped the vehicle at Sherpur-Khargram area.

As they were in disguise of passengers, the driver stopped the bus and asked them to enter inside the vehicle.

Immediately after entering into the vehicle, they started robbing the passengers at gunpoint and threatened of dire consequences if they shouted. After 45 minutes, they left the area breaking the windowpanes with iron-rods.

A passenger Arindam Sarkar said: "I boarded the NBSTC bus as the railways had suspended Balurghat-Kolkata trains recently. The goons looted us rampantly. Some of the passengers were thrashed when they refused to handover the valuables, ornaments and cash. They vandalised the vehicle to terrify. There were no security personnel in the bus."

Passengers have demanded stringent police action against the culprits. Two passengers received injuries during the scuffle. The bus reached Kolkata around 8 am.