Goods vehicle hits van in MLA's convoy; 2 policemen injured

kolkata: Two police personnel, deployed for the security of former minister and MLA Jangipur Jakir Hossain, were injured after a goods vehicle hit a police van in the convoy on Tuesday.



However, the MLA remained unhurt as his car came to a screeching halt seeing the accident.

According to sources, Hossain was returning home from Jangipur on Tuesday afternoon when a light goods vehicle rammed into the pilot car of Hossain's convoy near Talai more.

Driver of Hossain's car managed to avoid a collision with the pilot car and stopped it on time.

Within a few moments cops from Jangipur police station arrived ta the spot. The driver of the goods vehicle was detained and the vehicle was seized.

Cops are probing to find out whether it was an accident or a planned incident to harm former minister.

It may be mentioned that Hossain suffered serious injuries during February last year, after bombs exploded at Nimtita railway station.

Hossain had entered the railway station and while he was walking towards the designated platform to catch a train to Kolkata, the blast took place. He was admitted to SSKM hospital and undergone multiple surgeries. In connection with the case, CID had arrested several persons.