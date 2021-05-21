Good Samaritans: Jesuits come forward to help people in Hills with 50 bed isolation centre

DARJELLING: With the number of surging cases fast exhausting health facilities in Darjeeling, the Jesuits have come forward to lend a helping hand to the district administration by setting up a 50 bedded isolation centre at the St. Joseph's College in Darjeeling. The centre was inaugurated on Thursday.



"When I went on a round of rural areas in the Hills, I found many affected but unwilling to go to hospitals. They were staying at home and infecting their family members also. I send out appeals to Fathers for isolation homes. The Jesuits were quick to answer to the call," stated Bishop Stephen Lepcha, of the Darjeeling Diocese.

The 50-bedded isolation centre, set up at the Campion Hall of the St Joseph's College, Darjeeling, is for males who have mild symptoms. There are 6 additional beds for critical patients. There is oxygen support with cylinders and concentrators. As many as 8 house nurses will be taking care of the patients along with 5 doctors who will be doing the rounds.

"We decided on the name Sursum Corda, which means Lift up your hearts in Latin which is the need of the hour. It is also the school and college motto. The school is 106-year-old and the College is 97-years-old. We decided that we should give back to society through our service. All the services are absolutely free here including food," stated Father Stanley Varghese, Rector, St. Joseph's School, Darjeeling.

The "Sursum Corda Covid-19 Care & Relief" includes the isolation centre, tele-consultation with doctors; supply of medicines and medical equipment along with providing nutritional supplements and food. Support has been pouring in from all quarters for the isolation home.

The school and college alumni have provided the logistics. The D&DMA (Planters Hospital) and Yuma Hospital are providing medical logistics along with the health department of the State Government.

NGOs, organisations, individuals and political parties have come forward and have supported in the way of providing medicines, medical equipment, electric heaters, flasks, sanitizers, PPE kits, dry rations.

"We appeal for support. Donations in cash or kind in the way of rations, medicines, medical, PPE kits, sanitisers are welcome. Interested persons can contact in the numbers 9002173106/ 9434179186" stated the Rector.

Incidentally the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling has also scripted a success story by running a 48 bedded isolation centre for both males and females in Darjeeling since last year. "This year already 6 Covid cases had been admitted and have been discharged after recovery" stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.