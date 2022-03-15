Good Samaritan: Headmaster helps Madhyamik examinee reach centre

Kolkata: Life came to a standstill for Rumpa Molla, a deaf and mute Madhyamik examinee, on Monday morning when her father expressed his inability to provide her auto-rickshaw fare to reach the examination centre.



Rumpa's father Rahim Molla has been financially shattered following Covid lockdown and now he finds it extremely difficult to run his family.

Rumpa is a student of Krishnachandrapur High School in South 24-Parganas. Monday's incident had a psychological impact on the teenage girl, who found it impossible to walk more than 4 km to reach the exam centre at Patunighata Girls' High School, barely an hour before the exam.

It was Mathematics exam on Monday. Before the exam was started, a staff member from the Pathuriaghata Girls' High School contacted Krishnachandrapur High school and said that a student failed to appear before the exam.

Chandan Kumar Maity, Headmaster of Krishnachandrapur High School promptly intervened and sent a car to her residence situated in the Hokol Danga area under Nalua post office.

The car reached up to a certain point near her house. It didn't enter the narrow lane to go to her house.

A local resident took the girl on his motorcycle up to the point where the car was waiting for her.

Finally, Rumpa entered the exam hall half an hour late.

Maity has assured the student that the cab would take her to the exam centre on all the remaining days of examinations.

"Rumpa is a deaf and mute girl. She is a good student and deserves to pass the Madhyamik exam in first division. In the test examination, the girl scored over 50 per cent in Mathematics," Maity said.

"Her father has lost his job following Covid. Ruma broke down psychologically when her father failed to give her auto-rickshaw fare," the teacher further added.