Good news! East-West Metro's Phoolbagan station likely to be operational by Durga Puja

Kolkata: With East-West Metro's Phoolbagan station expected to be operational by Durga Puja, the Kolkata Metro Railway on Wednesday sought extension of the clearance certificate from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS) that was issued for final commissioning of services. While the infrastructure of the Phoolbagan station is ready, the CRS had already inspected East-West Metro's three km stretch from Salt Lake Stadium till the Sealdah crossover and the underground Phoolbagan station.



According to sources, the extended part of the East-West Metro (Phool Bagan metro station) had received clearance from the CRS on June 17 which was valid till September 16. The clearance from the CRS (a government commission of India) is compulsory before the final commissioning of the metro.

Due to COVID pandemic, Phool Bagan metro station was not inaugurated within September 16. However, the clearance for the six stations in the first phase of the East-West Metro had also required similar extension. While the CRS had inspected the six stations in the month of July last year, a conditional nod from it was received on August 2, 2019. The clearance from the CRS of N.F Circle, Mr S.K. Pathak, was valid only till 30 November 2019 and was later extended by three months' period till 29 February 2020.

Meanwhile, Manoj Joshi, general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway reviewed the progress of works of the different on-going Metro projects in the city with the senior officials of Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

During the meeting, he instructed all concerned officials to ensure the good progress of work. He emphasised on timely completion of these projects. Joshi also advised all to strictly maintain physical distancing norms and other protocols at Metro station premises after the resumption of Metro services to contain the spread of COVID-19.