Good Friday observed following Covid norms

Kolkata: Maintaining Covid protocol, people in the city observed Good Friday on April 2. People performed prayers at the churches maintaining physical distancing. Last year, entry to churches was restricted in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.



Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. The Archdiocese of Calcutta had issued a set of guidelines for the Holy Week (from March 28 to April 4) and Easter.

According to the guidelines, churches and halls must be sanitised after each major service. This apart, the church or the hall where the service is being held should be well-ventilated.

"I went to the church to pray today morning. Covid-19 protocol was maintained. Mask was compulsory," said Ashim Kumar Biswas, a Christian by faith and resident of Kalikapur.

Depending upon the location, prayer service timings varied in churches in the city. "I am offering buns and juice free of cost to the people coming to Prabhu Jisur Girja (Lord Jesus Church) at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road," said Nikhil Noyal, a resident of Kolkata. People also visited graves of their loved ones. "We are not allowing everyone inside the Cemetery premises. We are permitting only those whose relatives or friends' graves are there in the Cemetery," said an official of Lower Circular Road Cemetery, Kolkata.