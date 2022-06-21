Gondalpara Jute Mill to reopen on July 1
KOLKATA: The suspension of work at Gondalpara Jute Mill in Hooghly district of West Bengal will be lifted on July 1, labour officials said on Monday.The decision was taken during a tripartite meeting between the state government, mill management and representatives of 11 trade unions. It was chaired by state Labour Minister Becharam Manna.
The jute mill at Chandannagar employs around 3,800 workers. It was shut since January 1 this year, with the management claiming shortage of raw jute as the main reason behind the suspension of work, the Labour Department officials said, adding production will commence after maintenance work.The state government had earlier said that several thousand workers have been rendered jobless following the closure of a dozen jute mills because of raw jute crisis due to "faulty" policies of the Centre.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for traffic: Officials20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
Delhiites enjoy pleasant weather; IMD says monsoon likely to arrive...20 Jun 2022 7:38 PM GMT
DDA hands over land to Prison Department for new district jail20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Moosewala killing: 2 shooters among 3 arrested, 8 grenades, assault...20 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Traffic crawls in Delhi-NCR due to road closures over Bharat Bandh,...20 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT