Goli maro debacle: Cops on the hunt to identify offenders

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has initiated the task of identifying the BJP workers who were heard shouting the "desh ki gaddaro ko goli maro..." slogan while heading towards Amit Shah's rally at Sahid Minar.



According to a senior police officer, "strong legal action will be taken" against those who will be identified as having shouted the slogan. It has also been stated that the "process of identification is going on".

Controversy cropped up on Sunday during the BJP rally, where several saffron party workers were heard shouting the slogan.

On Sunday, BJP rallies from different parts of the city headed to Sahid Minar ground to attend Amit Shah's meeting. It was alleged that while

going there, a section of BJP workers shouted the slogan repeatedly.

Sources said that the matter has come to the notice of senior officers of Kolkata Police and they are looking into all aspects of the incident.

The police officers are also taking necessary steps to ensure that such "slogan which instigate violence" are not shouted again, mainly in any rallies where there is gathering of a large number of people.

Officers-in-charge were also directed to be alert in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi.

According to legal experts, shouting such slogans leads to "instigation to threat to life", which is a cognisable offence. Police can initiate a suo motu case or register a case based on a specific complaint, when such an incident comes to light.