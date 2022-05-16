Goldsmiths of Kolkata's Bowbazar in quandary as shops shut after Metro work damages buildings

Kolkata: Goldsmiths of Durga Pithuri Lane in Kolkata's Bowbazar -- whose shops had to be shut overnight after at least 12 houses in the area developed major cracks due to tunneling work for the East-West Metro line -- are staring at an uncertain future, as they run from pillar to post with jewellery-filled bags.



Ananda Maity, Sushil Roy, Foni Mahato and their fellow goldsmiths are now frantically looking for a temporary place to immediately restart work on a number of wedding jewellery orders amounting to lakhs of rupees.

"The wedding season is in full swing, and we have several orders to deliver with very little time. Now, with our shops gone, we are all at sea," said Suhas Mahato, standing close to a building with noticeable cracks.

The building housed his small shop on the ground floor.

At least 12 houses suffered structural damage in Durga Pithuri Lane of Bowbazar on May 11, with more than 140 locals being shifted to hotels.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the area on August 31, 2019, when a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hit an aquifer, leading to severe ground subsidence and collapse of several buildings.

A senior official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation told PTI that some of the goldsmiths had set up shops at Durga Pithuri Lane decades ago, and they have been asked to leave with their belongings, as the "dangerous" buildings might have to be razed.

"We were working round the clock to complete the orders. And now, all of a sudden, we had to leave with jewellery and tools-loaded bags, searching for a place where we can get down to work again, Suhas Mallick said.

Ananda Maity, 65, said they have been searching for rooms on rent to resume work, but landlords are demanding an exorbitant amount.

Some landlords are asking for Rs 30,000 per month, while others are demanding Rs 1-1.5 lakh in advance to give rooms on rent, Maity said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on our business, and we are not in a position to spend this amount of money to set up temporary shops elsewhere," he said.

Senior officials of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), during a recent meeting with city mayor Firhad Hakim, had discussed about temporary rehabilitation of these goldsmiths.

"We are very concerned about their situation and understand that they quickly need a place to set up temporary shops. KMRC will hopefully soon start the rehabilitation process," Local Trinamool Congress councillor Biswaroop Dey told PTI.