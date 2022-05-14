Gold worth Rs 42L seized
Kolkata: Gold worth Rs 42 lakh has been seized from Central Avenue on Saturday. One person has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a gold smuggling racket.
Customs officials got a tip off and intercepted the accused who was carrying a bag containing gold bars. The officials found incoherence in his statement. During search, they found gold bars weighing around 816.59 grams.
A detailed investigation has been initiated. The investigating officers are trying to find out if the arrested accused is part of any international smuggling gang.
Incidentally, in last month two women gold smugglers were arrested from Jalpaiguri and gold worth Rs 1.31 crore was seized. Investigating officials are also carrying out a probe to ascertain if there is any connection between the two incidents.
The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department by the end of February arrested a person who was found smuggling gold. The gold was concealed inside his rectum in paste form.
