Gold worth Rs 21 lakh seized from city airport

kolkata: Customs officials in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata seized gold worth about Rs 21 lakh in paste form from a passenger on Wednesday.



Though the passenger carrying the gold illegally was detained, he was later released as per the provisions of the law.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, Customs officials were tipped off about a passenger arriving in Kolkata from Doha who would try to smuggle gold from the Middle East.

Acting on the tip off, Customs officials were keeping a strict vigil at the immigration check area.

In the afternoon, a man was spotted who was walking in a suspicious manner.

Immediately the man was intercepted and taken to the office of the Customs where he was searched thoroughly. While frisking, officials found about 400 grams of gold

paste which is worth more than Rs 21 lakh.

The man was grilled by the customs officials till evening to find out who else are involved in the malpractice and where the gold was to be delivered. Later, he was released.

It may be mentioned that on November 12, about 1.8 kg gold paste was recovered from two passengers at the NSCBI Airport which was worth about Rs 87 lakh. Later the passengers were arrested.