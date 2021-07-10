Gold scam: ED raids bizman's house in city

KOLKATA: A raid was conducted on Friday morning at the house of a Kolkata-based jewelry businessman in Ballygunge by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged scam , involving Shree Ganesh Jewellery House and its promoters Nilesh Parekh and Umesh Parekh.



Earlier, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED had conducted raids in connection with the case at multiple locations.

This apart, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is also conducting a probe into the matter as well.

It was alleged that the Parekh brothers had smuggled 1700 kg gold out of India using his business as a guard.

ED officials had been probing the case to find out since when the malpractice had started and who else was connected with the malpractice. The Central agency may conduct another raid soon at the Shree Ganesh Jewellery House also.

On Friday, the Parekh brothers and their family members were interrogated.