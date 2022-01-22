Going paperless: KMC to upgrade networking system

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is upgrading its computer and networking system with the aim to go paperless in the days to come. Mayor Firhad Hakim expressed his gratitude to the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for providing Rs 42 crore to KMC for this overhaul.



"We have created a new portfolio in the form of Member Mayor in Council (IT) and have given its charge to Sandipan Saha who is a pass out from IIM Joka. Moreover, KMC Commissioner Binod Kumar apart from being an IAS officer has a profound knowledge in IT, being a pass out from IIT Kanpur. The two have taken up the responsibility of complete revamp of the IT infrastructure so that citizens can avail of all facilities sitting in the comfort of their homes. It will be the most modernised paperless infrastructure," Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

The last time the network system of KMC was upgraded was in 2006 through the hands of Department of International Development (DFID). Saha, MMIC (IT and Education) said that KMC has already shifted to e-office system when it comes to creation and transmission of files.

"The first stride that we are taking is to make available the agendas for MMIC meeting held every month in KMC to the MMICs' only in online mode without any printed version of the same, " Saha said.

The e– office that was introduced in September 2020 has been instrumental in reducing the risk factor of getting affected with Covid that is involved in handling files physically. Moreover, work from home concept which was a far cry in KMC has also become feasible. It has also cut down delay in physical transmission of files.