Going green: New Town to get three more electric buses

kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( Hidco) will introduce three more electric buses in New Town for the convenience of the passengers.



With the introduction of three more e-buses, the total number of e-buses will be six.

HIDCO had applied to the State Transport department for three more buses.

The Transport department had accepted the proposal and soon three electric buses will be sent to HIDCO.

New Town is the first township in Bengal that had introduced electric buses. So far, three lakh people have travelled in e-buses.

With the introduction of three more buses, their frequency will go up.

The routes that are covered by the e-buses are as follows. Route number 1 starts from Pride Hotel and comes back to Pride Hotel via NBCC. The major stops are Pride Hotel, Axis Mall, Balaka More, Jal Vayu Tower, Uniworld City, Shapoorji, Karigori Bhavan, Narkel Bagan and New Town. The Route number 2 is Pride Hotel via Narkel Bagan and Route number 3 is Pride Hotel via Eco Space.

Firhad Hakim, state Transport minister said about 1000 buses would be deployed within the next three years.

New Town has installed charging stations and encourage the use of e vehicles as a part of its drive to make the area pollution free.

The state government in its 2022-23 budget has stated that road tax and registration fees for e vehicles will be waived for two years.

Earlier, Hakim had said on Saturday the state would be in a position to roll out 2,000 electric buses if adequate lithium was available with the battery manufacturing companies. Lithium batteries are needed for running electric buses.