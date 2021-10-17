GoI must play effective role, not remain mute spectator: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, urging it to play an effective role and not remain a mute spectator to the communal violence in neighbouring Bangladesh.



TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wants the safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has noted that the government in the neighbouring country has reacted promptly to ensure that the situation was under control and said that the Indian mission is in close contact with the Bangladeshi authorities over the matter.

"Some disturbing news is coming from Bangladesh. Though the Sheikh Hasina government and many people of that country are opposing such acts, but why is @PMOIndia mute spectator? The Centre should play an effective role, and the BJP mustn't do cheap drama of fake Hindutva over it. We want safety of minorities in both India and Bangladesh," the West Bengal TMC general secretary tweeted in Bengali.

At least four people were killed in clashes between miscreants and law enforcers and several Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals were vandalised in Bangladesh, following which paramilitary forces were deployed in 22 affected districts.

The Durga Puja celebrations concluded in Bangladesh even as another devotee was found dead on Saturday amidst days of communal unrest and violence unleashed by unidentified persons who vandalised temples over alleged blasphemy, leading to the deployment of paramilitary forces in more than half of administrative districts.

Authorities overnight imposed a nationwide security vigil while officials said that initial investigations have thrown up crucial evidence against the perpetrators of violence against the minority Hindu community's Durga Puja.

The paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has expanded the vigil from 22 to 34 out of 64 administrative districts.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while exchanging greetings with Hindus during a recent event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, had said that all the perpetrators would be hunted down and punished.