Goghat debacle: BJP is doing politics over dead bodies, says Firhad Hakim after saffron party men vandalised a TMC office

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress party office was allegedly vandalised by BJP workers and leaders at Goghat in Hooghly after the body of a saffron party worker was found hanging on Sunday morning.



Reacting to the incident of vandalism, Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim on Sunday said: "BJP is doing politics over dead bodies. Any death is

untoward and sad. But some mentally challenged BJP

leaders with destructive mentality are criticising about terrorism." According to sources, the BJP worker identified as Ganesh Roy (60) of Khanati village in Goghat left his home on Saturday evening and did not return home.

On Sunday morning his body was found hanging from a tree near Goghat railway station which is around two km away from his home.

As soon as the news spread, BJP workers put up a blockade on the Arambag-Midnapore road alleging that Roy has been killed. Some of the BJP workers vandalised a Trinamool party office in the area after being allegedly provoked by local saffron party leaders.

Later a large contingent of police force from Goghat and other neighbouring police stations went to the spot and compelled the BJP workers to withdraw the blockade. Police have also recovered the body of Roy and sent it for autopsy examination.

Tathagata Basu, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hooghly Rural Police said: "An unnatural death case has been registered. No arrests have been made so far in connection with any of the incidents."