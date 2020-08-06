Gobra Muslim Burial ground set to be expanded

Kolkata: The dwelling place for gravedigger at Gobra Muslim Burial ground in Park Circus is being converted into a graveyard. Work has already started.



"We have already shifted the gravediggers and gardeners who used to live near block one inside the Gobra Muslim Burial ground number 1. The demolition of work had already started in July," said Ishtiaque Ahmed [Raju], member of Mohammedan Burial

Board. He reiterated that the new site will be able to accommodate 250 bodies and make up space crunch. Burying of bodies will commence after 10 months. Gobra Burial Muslim ground has three sections- Gobra Burial Muslim ground number 1, Gobra Burial Muslim ground number 2 and Gobra Burial Muslim ground number 3. Each section has a separate place for performing Janazah namaz (namaz performed infront of the dead body before burying it on the ground). Apart from Gobra Burial Muslim ground, other graveyards in the city include Sola Ana Burial Muslim ground and Bagmari Muslim Burial ground.