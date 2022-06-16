Goat ear cartilage successfully used to correct human body deformity at RG Kar

Kolkata: For the first time in Kolkata, plastic surgery has successfully been conducted on altogether 18 people—at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital—by using ear cartilage of a goat. The surgeries have been carried by a joint initiative of the RG Kar Hospital and West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Sciences.



A section of researchers and doctors have made this possible where ear cartilages of a goat have been applied on humans. Plastic surgeries have been done on the ears and nose of people. In many cases, noses are damaged while ears can also be damaged during an accident. Application of goat cartilages on humans is an environment-friendly process. Many such surgeries have been performed so far in the city. Those on whom plastic surgeries have been done are all fit. Such operations have been carried out on 18 people all of whom have been kept under observation for three years. The most important part in the entire process is the preservation of cartilages of goats' ears, a senior official of the project said. All the surgeries were conducted at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital under the leadership of Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery department at RG Kar Medical Dr Rupnarayan Bhattacharya. Doctors researchers who are under this project have received patents from the Department of Biotechnology under the Government of India.

It may be mentioned here that the State government plans to develop RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as a kidney transplant centre with upgraded infrastructure in various departments, including cardiothoracic vascular surgery (CTVS) department which plays a crucial role in the surgery. An advanced trauma care centre was recently introduced at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Patients with critical injuries and those having injuries on backbone will get treatment at the advanced trauma care center.