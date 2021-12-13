Goa: Mamata to address her first public meeting at Benaulim today

Kolkata/Panaji: After reaching Goa on Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee was congratulated by several people in the southwestern state for her party's announcement of rolling out 'Griha Laxmi' scheme, if voted to power. The scheme promises Rs 5,000 monthly transfer of cash to every woman's bank account. It will benefit women from 3.5 lakh households in the state.



Banerjee is on a three-day visit to the state, which is going to Assembly polls in February 2022. Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee also reached Goa and he would be accompanying the party's chairperson during the Goa trip, when she would be holding a series of political meetings.

Senior TMC leader Babul Supriyo is also in Goa and he will also be attending the meetings of the party's chairperson. She is scheduled to meet editors of media houses at the International Centre in Goa at 1 pm on Monday, followed by a meeting with Goa's Trinamool Congress leaders at the same venue from 2 pm onward.

On her second visit to the state in the past two months, she will be holding her first public meeting at Benaulim from 3.30 pm on Monday. She has two back-to-back public meetings on Tuesday. The first one is at Panjim. The meeting will commence at 3 pm. The second meeting will start at 5 pm at Assanora.

It needs mention that ace tennis player Leander Paes, national swimming champion Nafisa Ali and several social workers and businessmen had joined Trinamool Congress during her visit to Goa. This time too there is a high possibility of the former Chief Minister of Goa and present Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Benaulim MLA Churchill Alemao to join TMC in Banerjee's presence. He had once earlier joined TMC in 2014. But left the party after the defeat in Lok Sabha polls from South Goa Parliamentary constituency and joined Sharad Pawar's NCP.

Another former Chief Minister of Goa, Luizinho Falerio joined TMC in September. Falerio came to Panaji Airport on Sunday evening and welcomed Banerjee. Welcoming the party chairperson, Trinamool Congress Goa tweeted: "All of Goa echoes with only one name today - @MamataOfficial! For the longest time, Goans have been gravely deprived of their basic rights as well as real development. Now, it's time for a New Dawn. It's time for Goa to truly shine and scale great heights! #MamataBanerjeeInGoa".

Banerjee on Sunday extended her gratitude towards NCP president Sharad Pawar on his birthday. She tweeted: "Wishing @PawarSpeaks ji a very Happy Birthday! I pray for your long and healthy life, always."