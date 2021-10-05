Go Green: Bengal to create a landmark as the 'Leading EV State', says Min

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, minister in-charge, Departments of Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, Information Technology and Electronics, on Monday, said that the



state should be able to create a landmark as the "Leading

EV (electric vehicle) State" in terms of encouraging

maximum outreach of "Go Green" agenda in the mobility segment.

Chatterjee speaking at the West Bengal State Day of CII East India Summit stated that the state government has come up with the EV Policy in June 2021 to position West Bengal as a sustainable transportation infrastructure.

He assured the industry of all support and facilitation service for creation of sustainable business ecosystem and urged the leading battery producers to orient new business outlook into green technologies, including manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

A Report on Future Mobility that was unveiled by the minister envisioned West Bengal as a manufacturing hub for Electric Vehicles and battery storage by 2024.

According to Chatterjee, the state is committed to the development of the logistic sector and will soon come up with some policies in this area. He added that some places in

the state has already been

identified as logistic hub in Bengal.

Speaking earlier in the session, Rajesh Rathod, OSD & Executive Director West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) postulated West Bengal's development statistics. He mentioned about the projects envisaged like the 'Jangal Sundari

Karmnagari' which was spread over 2483 acres, combining

two land parcels of Raghunathpur Steel and Allied Industrial Park.

Like every state, Bengal too has its quintessential issues and concern, but it would be wrong to generalise that West Bengal is not ideal for commerce and industry, according to Sucharita Basu, Managing Partner, Aquilaw who was sharing industry perspective at the summit. She stated that land acquisition is always cited as a hindrance in West Bengal by project proponents, which was not true.

"Bengal is one of the few states where agricultural land can still be acquired by commercial entities," she added.