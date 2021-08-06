Global panel lauds state's infra boost in fight against pandemic

Kolkata: The Global Advisory Board for Covid Response Policy in West Bengal headed by Nobel laureate Dr Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee has highly appreciated the Mamata Banerjee government for ensuring development of necessary infrastructure to fight Covid pandemic.



The Global Advisory Board held a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Thursday in connection with the preparation needed to combat the apprehended third wave of the pandemic. When asked about the preparations to combat the third wave of the pandemic, the Nobel laureate said: "Several initiatives have been taken in Bengal. The infrastructure is well in place. There is a necessary arrangement for sufficient supply of oxygen. There are trained professionals to provide health service. Now there is only need to make the people aware that they must not show lackadaisical attitude in visiting a doctor if there is any symptom of Covid. It helps in fast initiation of treatment".

The advisory board has also appreciated the way its recommendations were implemented during the festive season in 2020 including Durga Puja. "Last year we had prescribed a detailed protocol and it was properly implemented by the state," said the Nobel laureate.

When asked whether there was any discussion in connection with regulations related to Durga Puja this year, he said: "There was no discussion in this regard in the meeting as now there is need to focus more to combat the situation if a third wave of Covid pandemic arrives". It needs mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directly supervised the implementation of projects for augmentation of necessary infrastructure. PSA oxygen plants were installed at hospitals.

At the same time, numbers of oxygenated beds at state-run hospitals have also increased by a considerable number. Meanwhile, the state government has ensured relaxation of procurement guidelines for facilitating emergency procurement related to treatment and prevention of Covid disease till September 30.