Glitches in Co-Win app lead to chaos in city hospitals

Kolkata: The Co-Win 2 app developed by the Centre continues to show glitches even on the second day of community vaccination across the state with many elderly people facing inconveniences.



Chaos had ensued in various hospitals, both government and private, due to the non-functioning of the app.

Many of the senior citizens had to wait in the queue for a long time. People started pouring into various hospitals in the city in the morning. The State Health department officials are hopeful that the issue would be resolved soon. The matter was already taken up with the Union Health Ministry.

Those elderly patients, who were left out after waiting for long in various hospitals, will be vaccinated in phases over the next few days. They have been requested to contact the hospital's CVC help desk on Wednesday.

"Both our units faced some glitches on the Co-WIN platform even on the second day of community vaccination but we are trying to overcome these and vaccinate as many beneficiaries as possible. Although many beneficiaries could not be vaccinated on Tuesday, even though they had pre-registered, since the numbers had gone much above our daily limit, we will ensure they get vaccinated in subsequent days. Our teams are working on how to better support the beneficiaries, since most of them are senior citizens," a top official of a private hospital said.

There has been a surge in the number of elderly patients visiting the vaccination centers ever since the third phase launched.

Those aged between 45-59 and have comorbid issues are also visiting various centers with the certificates issued by the doctors. The private hospitals also faced difficulties on Tuesday. AMRI Hospitals was one of the hospitals that vaccinated many people on Tuesday.

Around 800 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, those with comorbidities between the age of 45-59 and second dose recipients from among healthcare & other frontline workers at two of its COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC).

At AMRI Dhakuria CVC, 370 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 8.30 pm, including 298 senior citizens, 6 with co-morbidities, and 66 second dose recipients.