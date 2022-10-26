glimpses from kali puja at cm's house

Celebration: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday performed Kali Puja at her residence, as hundreds of people gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the rituals. Banerjee also prepared the 'bhog' (food offering to the Goddess) and played host to scores of guests, which included VVIPs, Cabinet colleagues, politicians, journalists and the general public. Governor La Ganesan also paid a visit to her house. Banerjee accompanied Ganesan on a tour of her humble dwelling. According to reports, the Governor was astonished to witness how the Chief Minister lived in a small house, exemplifying humility and simplicity. Clad in her trademark cotton saree, Banerjee greeted visitors with folded hands and requested everyone to have the 'bhog.' She was seen performing various rituals associated with the Puja herself. Banerjee also performed the 'aarati' of Goddess Kali. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other family members were also present. "I extend my heartfelt greetings on the pious day of Kali Puja and Deepavali. May Maa Kali give us all the strength to fight the forces of evil. I pray that the festival of lights expels darkness from all our lives to usher in joy and happiness," she had tweeted. Earlier, the Chief Minister had inaugurated several Kali Puja pandals across Kolkata. Meanwhile, Abhishek, who returned from the US after an eye surgery, visited the Kalighat Temple to offer puja on Tuesday

pics/mpost