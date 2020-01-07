GJM strongly condemns attack on JNU students

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang faction) has strongly condemned the attack on students in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.



"It is extremely unfortunate. It is an incident that was politically motivated and the Fascist organisations are behind the attack to destroy the ethos of a prestigious institution like the JNU. Safety of educational institution should be given top priority by the Central Government as the Police in Delhi is under MHA.

"The BJP is trying to suppress the voices of protests but they should realize that voices cannot be suppressed by force," stated Binoy Tamang, president, GJM.

The GJM led by Tamang had embarked on a 40 km long march from Kurseong to Siliguri on Sunday in protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

The long march had started at around 9 am from Kurseong and reached Sukna near Siliguri at around 6:30 pm on Sunday covering near 40 km.

"We will continue our protests against CAA, NRC and NRP. On January 12 we will hold a long march from Pedong to Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong covering 28 km.

"On January 22, we will march with TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling also," added Tamang.

Meanwhile, the TMC has embarked on a door-to-door programme to sensitise the public against CAA, NRP and NRC.

(Image from hindustantimes.com)