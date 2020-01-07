GJM strongly condemns attack on JNU students
Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang faction) has strongly condemned the attack on students in Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.
"It is extremely unfortunate. It is an incident that was politically motivated and the Fascist organisations are behind the attack to destroy the ethos of a prestigious institution like the JNU. Safety of educational institution should be given top priority by the Central Government as the Police in Delhi is under MHA.
"The BJP is trying to suppress the voices of protests but they should realize that voices cannot be suppressed by force," stated Binoy Tamang, president, GJM.
The GJM led by Tamang had embarked on a 40 km long march from Kurseong to Siliguri on Sunday in protest against the CAA, NRC and NPR.
The long march had started at around 9 am from Kurseong and reached Sukna near Siliguri at around 6:30 pm on Sunday covering near 40 km.
"We will continue our protests against CAA, NRC and NRP. On January 12 we will hold a long march from Pedong to Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong covering 28 km.
"On January 22, we will march with TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling also," added Tamang.
Meanwhile, the TMC has embarked on a door-to-door programme to sensitise the public against CAA, NRP and NRC.
(Image from hindustantimes.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
JNU attack a fascist surgical strike: Mamata6 Jan 2020 6:45 PM GMT
Eerie calm in JNU, no arrests yet6 Jan 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, results on 11: EC6 Jan 2020 6:42 PM GMT
JNU violence reminds me of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack:...6 Jan 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Room air conditioners to have default temperature of 24...6 Jan 2020 6:40 PM GMT