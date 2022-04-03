GJM seminar on PPS remains inconclusive, Bimal skips meet

Darjeeling: The day-long seminar organised by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to chart the course of Permanent Political Solution (PPS) for the Gorkha issue remained inconclusive. Even GJM President Bimal Gurung along with most of the Hill political outfits were absent. The GJM will draw up a draft proposal and dispatch it to the State Government within 10 days.



During the recent visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Darjeeling, the GJM had urged her that the promised PPS be put into place before any elections. The State is eager to hold GTA election in May-June this year.

They had apprised Banerjee, that a seminar would be held in Kalimpong on April 2 following which a draft proposal for the PPS would be sent to the State on April 3. Earlier the Chief Minister had asked for a draft proposal on PPS.

Gurung who was not present in the meeting with the Chief Minister, had threatened to hold a fast unto death if the State forcefully held GTA elections. The GJM camp had also invited the BJP and BJP MP Raju Bista to attend the PPS seminar, sparking speculations that the GJM could be realigning with the BJP.

However, both BJP's, Raju Bista and Bimal Gurung did not attend the Kalimpong seminar on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, Dr Mahendra P Lama, former Vice-Chancellor, Sikkim University and a panelist stated that if the Centre has to be approached then the demand should be of a separate state or Union territory. If the state has to be approached then it should be full fledged autonomy under Article 244A of the Indian Constitution that had provided for a state within a state in case of Meghalaya and Assam. Alongwith this he proposed that the autonomous region should be made part of North East Council. "Approach both State and Centre with these two sets of demands and we will take whatever we get first," suggested Lama.

Panelist Dr Kishore Bharati, spokesperson, GJM remarked that Article 244A is a good option as a PPS but with a rider. He stated that it is for scheduled tribe or scheduled tribe area or tribal belt of Assam. "Before 244A the 11 left out Gorkha communities have to be declared as Scheduled Tribes otherwise it will be disastrous as only around 20 per cent of the Kalimpong and Darjeeling district are tribals," stated Bharati.

Panelist Anand Bhandari, Advocate, Calcutta High Court echoed similar sentiments and expressed reservations for Article 244 as a majority of the population are non-tribals. "It cannot be implemented without amendment of the constitution," he added.

"Today's seminar remained inconclusive. Our draft committee which includes the panelists will examine all the options, draw up a draft proposal for Hill, Terai and Dooars and send it to the State government within 10 days," stated GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri.