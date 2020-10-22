GJM leader Bimal Gurung appears in public after 3 years; breaks ties with NDA

Kolkata: Highly appreciative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee keeping all her commitments, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Wednesday announced his support for the Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming 2021 Assembly elections after breaking ties with the NDA for not fulfilling its promise of "a permanent political solution" for the past 12 years.



Gurung, who had spearheaded the Gorkhaland movement, went underground in September 2017 following the unrest in the Hills in which a police officer was killed during an alleged clash with his supporters. He resurfaced after three long years and gave a major blow to the BJP by withdrawing support to the party as their demands were not addressed despite a BJP MP being present in the Hills for the past three consecutive terms. Gurung was spotted sitting in a car, bearing registration number of Jharkhand, for around 40 minutes outside Gorkha Bhawan at Salt Lake where he was scheduled to hold a Press conference. Failing to do so, he did the same at a star hotel in the central business district.

"I am well aware of the developments here despite remaining outside the state for the past three years. So I would like to say that Banerjee has fulfilled all her commitments that she had given to different political parties and organisations. We will give our best to help the Trinamool Congress bag maximum seats in North Bengal as we want to see her as the Chief Minister again in 2021," Gurung said.

Maintaining that he has also realised the difference in attitude between the Centre and the state government, he said: "Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Home minister Amit Shah has kept his commitment of fulfilling our demands. So I would like to say with pride that from today onwards I am severing connection with the NDA and we will be giving a befitting reply to the BJP by fighting together with the Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming 2021 elections. It will also ensure further development of the Hills, Terai and Dooars."

When asked about resurfacing despite having 127 pending cases against him on various charges even under the anti-terror law UAPA and a lookout notice against him, Gurung said: "I am not a criminal and not an anti-national. I am a political leader. I want a political settlement to our demands."

Explaining that his decision of supporting the TMC is completely based on the present political scenario, he mentioned that "there is nothing called friend or foe in politics and the party that will work for our permanent political solution will get our support in 2024 Lok Sabha polls." Replying to a question, Gurung said he did not hold a meeting with any Trinamool Congress leader yet.

When asked whether he can cope up with GJM leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, he said everything will gradually materialise with time.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress stated on Twitter: "We welcome Bimal Gurung's commitment to peace & decision to withdraw support from NDA while reposing faith in @MamataOfficial's leadership. BJP's attempts to use Gorkhaland issue for petty politics & their untrustworthy nature now lay fully exposed before people of Bengal. We're confident that all the key stakeholders in hills, including political parties & GTA along with civil society will work together & join hands with us for the peace & prosperity of our motherland."