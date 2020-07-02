GJM dissolves 'Darjeeling town committee'

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy Tamang faction) will soon be constituting a 'Vision Darjeeling Committee' to reinstate the past glory of the Hills.



In a sudden move the party also dissolved the Darjeeling town committee. Making a formal announcement on Wednesday evening, Anit Thapa, General Secretary of the GJM stated: "In consultation with party president Binoy Tamang and other leaders we hereby dissolve the Darjeeling town committee. Till a new committee is constituted, we nominate Dawa Sangay as the convenor." He stated that the decision was taken in line with plans to streamline and strengthen the party. "Many occupied dual posts. Many things need to be streamlined and strengthened. It is an ongoing process. In future also there will be multiple reshuffles," added Thapa.

Thapa also stated that a Vision Darjeeling Committee will soon be constituted. "The committee will be apolitical and will work to reinstate the past glory of the Hills. If we have to make Darjeeling a better place, we need a vision" added the General Secretary.

Thapa stated that there are many able people; Retired officers; Visionaries; experts in different fields and people who love Darjeeling. "I am approaching them personally, asking them to join the committee. We will work together for the betterment of this place," stated Thapa.