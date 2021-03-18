GJM (Binoy) to announce candidates' list on Mar 21

Darjeeling: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) will announce the names of its candidates for the Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong Assembly seats on March 21. They will also campaign in support of TMC candidates in the Gorkha pockets in Terai and Dooars.

"Welcoming Mamata Banerjee's decision to not field candidates on the three hill seats and leave it open for allies, we have decided to uphold the alliance and contest on all three seats. We will announce the name of the candidates from Mongpu ground on March 21," stated Binoy Tamang, president, GJM on Wednesday. The GJM has earmarked 52 issues of the Hills that need to be addressed. immediately. "These issues will feature in our election manifesto for the Assembly elections. We will release the manifesto on the same day," added Tamang. The GJM president stated that the GJM (Binoy) candidates will be supported by the TMC in the Hills. "However, we will not have any joint programmes or campaigns in the Hills. In the plains, the GJM (Binoy) will support and campaign for TMC candidates in Terai and Dooars," stated Tamang.

A Dooars Coordination Committee has already been constituted by the GJM (Binoy) to oversee political interests of Gorkhas residing in areas from Ellenbarrie to Kumargram in Dooars. The Siliguri-Terai Coordination Committee headed by Miten Chettri does the same in the Terai region. "These two outfits will be pressed into service in support of and will campaign for the TMC candidates in these regions," stated Tamang.

The GJM (Bimal) will announce names of candidates for Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong on March 23.