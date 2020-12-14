GJM (Binoy) pins hope on Mamata for permanent political solution of Hills

Darjeeling: "Constitutional justice has to be accorded to the areas of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars at the earliest as these areas are treaty obligated areas" demanded Binoy Tamang, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.



Addressing a mammoth rally in Sukna located in the foothills of the Darjeeling district, Tamang opined that the biggest hurdle for negating the identity crisis suffered by the Gorkhas are the Indo-Nepal Friendship treaty and the Indo-Bhutan Friendship treaty. "Both the Union and the State Governments should immediately work towards scrapping or amending the two treaties," demanded Tamang. He stated that with the BJP betraying the Gorkhas for the past 15 years and not fulfilling any of their assurances, the Gorkhas have pinned their hopes on Mamata Banerjee. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly announced of resolving the identity crisis of the Gorkhas. She has to call a bipartite meeting with us and then follow it up with a tripartite meeting with the centre. She has to work towards a permanent political solution," stated Tamang. "Two Khukuris (Gorkha traditional sword) should not be kept in one scabbard. If the scabbard bursts there will be bloodshed," cautioned Anit Thapa, General Secretary, making an oblique remark in context to Bimal Gurung's sudden appearance in the Hill political arena.

He further stated that the Hills need a protector and not an exploiter. "We can welcome you to our fold also but for that you have to discard your brand of politics of setting the Hills on fire and making martyrs of our own brothers and sisters for your own political motives," stated Thapa.

The GJM general secretary also cautioned Mamata Banerjee stating: "He has betrayed the Gorkhas time and again and also betrayed you thrice. He can do it again for his own convenience. Can you still trust him?" He stated that since 2007 till 2017 the hill only faced problems and violence. Things have changed after 2017 with peace being reinstated.