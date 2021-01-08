GJM (Binoy) party office vandalised hours before Bimal Gurung's rally in Kalimpong

Darjeeling: Hours before the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal) rally in Kalimpong, the GJM (Binoy) party office was vandalised. The Binoy faction leveling allegations against the Bimal faction have lodged an FIR naming Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri and others.



On Thursday morning at around 6pm local residents saw that the GJM (Binoy) party office located on Melli Road near Dambar Chowk, Kalimpong had been vandalised.

The lock had been broken along with the door. Window panes had been shattered. Banners and files inside the party office lay torn and scattered on the floor. Amir Basnet, General Secretary of the Kalimpong sub division committee, GJM (Binoy) SAID: "The Bimal faction has been continuously threatening us. Bimal Gurung and his supporters are synonymous with threats and violence. It is their handiwork."

An FIR was lodged at the Kalimpong police station by CB Gurung, President, Kalimpong District Committee, GJM (Binoy) naming front rung GJM (Bimal) leaders including Bimal Gurung, Roshan Giri, Suva Pradhan and others.

The FIR claims that along with vandalizing the party office, a computer desktop along with sixty five thousand cash (which was collected as membership subscription) has been stolen.

"It is a ploy to defame us. Let the police investigate. We are in no way involved," said Suva Pradhan, GJM (Bimal) leader.

Meanwhile, Gurung on Thursday held his first rally at the Mela Ground after three years. Addressing the gathering he alleged that the BJP has betrayed the Gorkhas. Training guns at the RSS

he said: "Tell your masters that they will not win the elections this time. They will pay the price for having betrayed the Gorkhas."