GJM (Binoy) appeals for beds with O2 facilities in remote Hill areas

Darjeeling: Keshav Raj Pokhrel, secretary general and spokesperson, GJM (Binoy) submitted a memorandum to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration on Monday with the appeal of setting up of oxygen facility beds in existing health centres in far-flung remote areas of the Hills.



"With Covid-19 causing fatalities in these remote areas, it is impossible to transport patients to Darjeeling town to administer oxygen. Such provisions will have to be made in the existing medical facilities in remote areas like Lodhama," stated Pokhrel. The memorandum appealed for the setting up of at least 10 numbers of oxygen facility beds in each block primary health centres at Lodhoma, Bijanbari, Sukhia and Pokhriabong. There was further demand of 50 oxygen facility beds in Darjeeling town under the supervision of Darjeeling district hospital.

Meanwhile, a new safe home has come up in Kalimpong. A 40-bedded safe home along with five beds with oxygen has come up at the Government Polytechnic College at Hill Top, Kalimpong.

With the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area, a new crematorium is all set to come up on the banks of the Mahananda River in Siliguri.

"The Covid-19 victims from the SMC area are at present being cremated in Sahudangi alone. The load is quite high. To ease this, we have decided to construct another crematorium on the banks of the Mahananda," stated Gautam Deb, chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The board members led by Deb along with officials visited the spot opposite the State Guest House on Monday. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for the same.

A crematorium and children's park will come up on this land. They will then be handed over to traders' associations and NGOs for upkeep.

On Monday, the Darjeeling district recorded 431 cases with 139 recoveries.