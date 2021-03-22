GJM (Binoy) announces candidates for 3 hill seats

Darjeeling: Stressing on "Apnu Ghar Apnai Bhar Ma" (We will build our house based on our own strength) and politics of reality, The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) on Sunday announced the candidates for the three hill Assembly constituencies. The election manifesto of the party was also released.



Addressing party workers at Mongpu, 26 km from Darjeeling town, Binoy Tamang, President, GJM, announced the names of Keshav Raj Pokhrel as the candidate for Darjeeling; Tshering Lama Dahal for Kurseong and Ruden Sada Lepcha for Kalimpong.

35-year-old Pokhrel is the spokesperson and secretary, in charge of all frontal organization of GJM (Binoy). He holds a Master's degree in Physics. With MA, B.Ed degrees, 56-year-old Dahal is the President of the women's wing of the GJM. 51-year-old Lepcha is a core committee member of the GJM.

Emphasizing on regional politics, Tamang stated: "Hill political parties always walk on crutches handed down by political parties. This time we will walk on our own feet. We will also make you aware of the reality, the situation on ground zero and not give you any false assurances."

Adding to this General Secretary Anit Thapa stated that the politics of deceit needs to end. "This is a very important election. It is to put an end to violence and arson. It is an election to build the Hills and chalk out our future. Your every vote will make or break the hills. We will not ask you votes in the name of Gorkhaland," added Thapa.

The election manifesto consisted 52 points on which the GJM (Binoy) would work if elected to power.

The key areas include land right documents for tea garden workers, cinchona plantation workers, forest villagers, minimum wages for tea garden and cinchona plantation workers, Tax (state) holiday in the GTA area, regularisation of GTA workers and teachers, implementation of two-tier Panchayat and elections to the two tiers at the earliest, seat reservation for Hill students in institutes for higher studies, setting up of tea auction centre, a Tea management college, Agriculture college, research centre for herbal and medicinal plants and Medical college in the GTA area and GTA to be declared as organic zone.

"We will also increase the number of sub divisions, blocks, Panchayats and Panchayat Samities through delimitations," stated Tamang. Tamang said that the manifesto has been prepared in consultation with Mamata Banerjee as constituents of the alliance. "Our candidates will file nominations on March 24," added Tamang.