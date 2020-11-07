GJM (Bimal) to field candidates in all three Hill seats in 2021 Assembly elections

Darjeeling: GJM (Bimal) faction will be fielding their own candidates from all three Hill seats in the 2021 Assembly election.



Meanwhile, Binoy Tamang on his way back to the Hills, summed up his Kolkata visit with the words "mission accomplished."

After a long gap of three years, GJM (Bimal) leaders addressed media persons in Darjeeling on Friday and divulged the political arrangements behind Gurung's sudden return to the State.

"None of the political parties could handle the Hills, hence the State Government approached GJM (Bimal) to undertake the task of ensuring peace. They had done adequate research and found out that Gurung is the only one competent enough to ensure peace in the Hills. Hence they approached us" claimed Tilak Chandra Roka, GJM (Bimal.)

He further stated that the Bimal faction too had kept some preconditions to give a nod to this arrangement. "We had specified that all who were politically displaced be allowed to return; they be allowed to indulge in political activities in the Hills and the GJM be allowed to field candidates during elections.

"We will field candidates in all three Hill seats. After winning they will support the TMC. If the TMC was confident of the other GJM faction they wouldn't have approached us," added Roka. He also stated that GJM (Bimal) will not be sharing any political platform with the other faction.

Meanwhile Binoy Tamang and Anit Thapa returned to the Hills after the Kolkata meeting with the Chief Minister on November 3.

A large number of GJM supporters from the Hills, Terai and Dooars were present at Bagdogra Airport to welcome the duo. There were many who lined up on the road to the Hills to greet them.

Binoy made an appearance at Bagdogra flashing a victory sign. He told the waiting media persons only two words "Mission accomplished." The same was his statement on arrival in Darjeeling too. Not

divulging any details, he kept all guessing on what the mission was.