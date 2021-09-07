Give jabs to students for reopening JU: Teachers

kolkata: An association of teachers of Jadavpur University on Monday wrote to state Education minister Bratya Basu, urging him to take immediate steps for COVID vaccination of students and researchers to reopen the institute. In the first phase, final year students can be allowed to attend physical classes in separate batches after administering vaccine jabs to them, Jadavpur University Teachers' Association said in a letter to Basu.

It was also requested to allow resumption of research activities in the varsity. "We demand immediate COVID-19 vaccination for research scholars and students as a preparatory step for reopening the campus," JUTA general secretary, Partha Pratim Roy, said. The teachers' body also urged the minister to allow on-campus inoculation.