'Give extra marks as question paper of SLST 2016 had errors'

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the School Service Commission to provide marks against the questions which had an error to the petitioners who filed a case in connection with the SLST, 2016 recruitment of teachers in IX-X level.



There were errors in the history question paper of the SLST 2016 exam. During the hearing, the court directed the commission that they will have to give numbers against the questions which had errors.

The petitioners filed a case in the Calcutta High Court saying that there were errors in question number 6 and 40 of history in the exam conducted for the recruitment of teachers in IX-X level. It was also pointed out that there were errors in question number ~ 11, 12, 13 in the history paper of the exam carried out for recruiting teachers in XI-XII level.

Petitioners' counsel on Monday said that the commission has already accepted its mistake, following which the court has passed its judgment.

A section of teachers has however said that those whose marks were deducted against the error-full questions would be given extra marks. It may be mentioned here that following the Calcutta High Court's order, SSC Chairman Sidhartha Majumdar appeared before the court on Thursday.

The Calcutta Court had earlier summoned Majumdar in connection with the recruitment of Geography teachers in IX-X level. It was alleged that irregularities were found in the recruitment of Geography teachers in 2016.