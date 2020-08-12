Gitanjali and Kishore Bharati Stadiums to start 'Safe Homes'

Kolkata: The Gitanjali Stadium and Kishore Bharati Stadium in south Kolkata to start functioning as Safe Homes with 1,000 beds by the end of this week.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on July 16, had announced the setting up of Safe Homes at the two stadiums.

The Mamata Banerjee government had introduced the innovative, pioneering and unique concept of Safe Home to provide free-of-cost "isolation facilities" to asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients if they do not have space at their homes. The project is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The facility of regular health monitoring to mild symptomatic patients is also made available at the "Safe Homes".

Already the state government had set up 109 "Safe Homes" with 7,126 beds in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Finding it is essential to increase such facility in Kolkata, the state government had decided to set up the same at Gitanjali Stadium at Kasba and Kishore Bharati Stadium at Survey Park. There will be around 800 and 200 beds in Gitanjali and Kishore Bharati stadium respectively.

A senior official at the state secretariat, the work was carried out in war footing by the state Public Works Department (PWD) and other stakeholder soon after the announcement of the Chief Minister. "The facility will start functioning by the end of this week," the officer said.

All needed infrastructure including accommodation facility for such a large number of people, supply of drinking water and arrangement for uninterrupted power supply have been developed.

According to the experts it will be of great help in reducing pressure on COVID-19 hospitals in Kolkata. The reason being asymptomatic patients can be easily isolated at the safe home if they do not have space at their homes.

So it will help in ensuring availability of more beds in COVID-19 hospitals as the same would not get occupied by mild symptomatic patients and more patients with moderate and serious symptoms would get treatment at the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

It may be recalled that even Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had appreciated the Bengal government's move of setting up of the "isolation facility" by developing Safe Homes and also requested other states to take up the similar project.