Girl who fell sick after getting jabbed discharged

KOLKATA: A 17-year-old girl, who was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after her health deteriorated allegedly after taking Covid vaccine shot about 22 days back, was finally released from the hospital on Friday.



The patient, identified as Namita Singha (17), a resident of Howrah had initially been taken to the Uluberia hospital. She was immediately shifted to the CMCH as her health condition deteriorated.

She was put under ventilation at the hospital. The patient was considered as a case of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI). She also complained about neurological issues and Guillain-Barre syndrome. Patient's health condition was serious when she was admitted to the hospital.

Patient's maternal uncle Subhankar Maji said the girl fell ill after receiving the vaccine. He also said that the patient had developed numbness in her limbs after getting a jab. According to sources, around 210 cases have been reported in the country where patients developed post vaccination complications. It may be mentioned here that state Health department has so far administered over 12.40 crore doses so far in Bengal.