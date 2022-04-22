GI tag for 22 products from Bengal in new book

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a tea table book on GI products at the concluding programme of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Thursday.



Twenty two products from Bengal have got GI tags. FICCI, one of the partners of the BGBS, brought out the book after receiving support from the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and other state government departments.

GI tags help products to have a global market. The book contains a list of products that have got the GI tag, including Darjeeling tea, which is India's first product to have a GI tag, Nakshi Kantha and the mangoes of Malda. The book will encourage registrations of new GIs and help in the development of Bengal, a senior state government official said.

The products that have received the GI tag so far included Darjeeling tea (2004), Laxman Bhog Mango (2008), Khirsapati (Himsagar) mango (2008), Fazli mango of Malda (2008), Nakshi Kantha (2008), Santiniketan leather goods (2008), Santipur saree (2009), Baluchari saree (2012), Dhaniakhali saree (2012), Joynagar Moa (2015), Sitabhog of Bardhaman (2017), Mihidana of Bardhaman (2017), Rasogolla (2017), Tulaipanji rice (2017), Govindabhog rice (2017), terracota craft of Bankura Panchpura (2018), Dokra (2018), Patachitra (2018), Chau mask of Purulia (2018), wooden mask of Kushmandi (2018), Madurkathi (2018) and Dalle Khursani chillies (2021).