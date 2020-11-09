Ghosh is irresponsible & ignorant, he should not be taken seriously: TMC

Kolkata: Calling BJP state president "irresponsible and ignorant" Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched a scathing attack on him for his obnoxious remarks regarding the state police force.



Calling Ghosh "irresponsible and ignorant" Saugata Roy veteran Trinamool Congress MP asserted that the people of Bengal will show Ghosh his place in the 2021 Assembly election. "Ghosh is irresponsible and ignorant and he should not be taken seriously. Once he had said that there is gold in cow milk. He is actually

trying to imitate a famous dialogue of a Bengali movie featuring Mithun Chakraborty where he said that he would beat up one in some place but his body will be found at the crematorium."

It may be mentioned here that Ghosh threatened the police while addressing a gathering at Haldia on Sunday. Ghosh said that the police should either rectify themselves or they would be sent to the crematorium within six months. Ghosh has been famous for his controversial statements.

He was also cautioned by his senior party leaders for issuing irresponsible statements in the past.

Kalyan Banerjee, another Trinamool Congress MP criticized Ghosh for his comment. Banerjee stated that when the police have been relentlessly fighting against the Covid pandemic in order to help the people with many officers having sacrificed their lives in the line of duties, such remarks from Ghosh shows that the BJP believes in violence.

"Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has over and again acknowledged the service rendered by the police to combat the pandemic. Ghosh's remark is uncalled for and shows their culture," Banerjee said.

With the Assembly election drawing near, the BJP leaders in the state are allegedly trying to gain some publicity by making inciting statements. Trinamool Congress leaders in various levels have spoken against the disruptive politics of the BJP and dividing people along religious lines.

Trinamool Congress in North 24-Parganas has decided to counter the BJP's continuous propaganda by organising meetings and rallies in each block.

The district spokesperson of the party Rathin Ghosh said that rallies would be carried out at all the 66 blocks and towns falling under 33 Assembly seats.

They would not tolerate the division among the people on the basis of their religion what the BJP has been trying to do, Ghosh asserted.

"One political party has been trying to trigger unrest on various issues. It has been dividing people along the religious lines. Trinamool Congress will hold meetings to thwart the attempt. They are also trying to create a religious unrestness. Their strategy would not work in Bengal as it carries a long legacy of universal brotherhood propagated by some of our greats like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam," Ghosh attacked the BJP.

The BJP is also spreading canards against the ruling Trinamool Congress on various pretexts but the people of Bengal would give a befitting reply to the BJP through the electoral process, Ghosh maintained.