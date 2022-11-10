Ghoom fest to be held from Nov 12

Kolkata: A three-week long Ghoom festival showcasing local art, culture and cuisine along with joyrides of the heritage toy train will be held at the picturesque town near Darjeeling by DHR of the Northeast Frontier Railway, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Aiming at attracting tourists flocking to the hills for the annual festival introduced last year, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will also introduce an evening joyride service of the heritage toy train on weekends during the festival to be held from November 12 to December 5, NFR Katihar Divisional Railway Manager S K Choudhury said.

"The festival at Ghoom station by DHR will have cultural programmes and performances by local and outside artists and visitors will also be able to buy products and savour the hills' cuisine from stalls there," he said. He said that DHR, which runs 12 joyrides on the Darjeeling-Ghoom-Darjeeling route daily during daytime, will introduce an evening service after sundown.