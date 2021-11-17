Ghatal master plan: 'Nearly two months have passed but Centre is yet to give any reply'

Kolkata: Stating that the Centre is yet to clear Rs 1163 crore to the state for reconstruction of Aila-bandh (embankment) in Sunderbans, Keleghai-Kapaleswari-Baghai project and Kandi master plan, the state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra informed the state Assembly on Tuesday that the Modi-government has not given financial approval to take up the work of Ghatal Master Plan in 60:40 ratio despite Bengal government has given its nod almost two months ago.



In reply to a question, Mahapatra informed the House that it was decided to undertake the work of Ghatal Master Plan in phases. The project cost of the first phase is Rs 1214.92 crore. Initially, the work was about to take place in 75:25 ratio.

Centre was supposed to give 75 per cent of the project cost. Later the Centre stated that it has to be undertaken in 50:50 ratio.

Again, the group of ministers and MPs were informed that the Centre is ready to move ahead with the project if the state agrees to bear 40 per cent of the project cost.

It was informed when they went to Delhi and met the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and vice-chairman of Niti Aayog on August 31.

It was in second week of September when the state informed the Centre that it is ready to undertake the project in 60:40 ratio. "Nearly two months have passed, but the Centre is yet to give any reply in this connection," Mahapatra said.

In the meantime, the Bengal government has already spent Rs 339 crore to implement the master plan with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directing to take up the work at state's expense when the Centre is not paying heed to the state's repeated requests.

Mahapatra also informed the House that the Centre has provided only Rs 662.08 crore of the total project cost of Rs 1339.50 crore to reconstruct embankments those were damaged due to Aila in Sunderbans. This comes when the state has already spent Rs 336.33 crore for the same.

Similarly, the Centre has cleared only Rs 166.58 crore of the total project cost of Rs 325.20 crore of Keleghai-Kapaleswari-Baghai project, for which the state has so far spent Rs 225.81 crore.

Again, the Centre has cleared only Rs 81.90 crore out of Rs 408.94 crore of the Kandi Master Plan. The state's expenditure so far for the project stands at Rs 234.01 crore.

"State's effort of giving relief to people from flood every year by improving the irrigation infrastructure is getting hampered with the Centre's lackadaisical attitude," Mahapatra said.