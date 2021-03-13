Ghatal BJP organisational vice-prez, over 100 others join Trinamool

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational vice-president of Ghatal in West Midnapore district Debasish Chatterjee along with more than 100 saffron party supporters joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday. Chatterjee was handed over the party flag by Trinamool Congress' secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

"He had expressed his desire to join the TMC and work under the leadership of our party supremo Mamata Banerjee . We sought her permission and I have personally spoken with our West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity on utilising him in party activities, We have welcomed him and more than 100 of his followers in TMC, " said Chatterjee.