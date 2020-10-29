Get your fav food sitting at home

Kolkata: After an overwhelming response to its first time foray into home delivery of cooked food during the Durga Puja this year, West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) under the aegis of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department is continuing with the service during Lakshmi Puja on Friday and Saturday.



CADC has registered over Rs 5 lakhs sale through its online home delivery platform five days during the Durga Puja (Sasthi to Dashami).

The sales at the food stalls put up at six Puja pandals in the city was also a whooping Rs 3.97 lakhs.

"The most encouraging part of the endeavour was the feedback that we received from people who have been our customers. The senior citizens who had seldom ventured outside amidst the Covid pandemic exchanged greetings and pleasantries among each other during the Puja by placing orders through our online platform. A techie from Bengaluru called me up and thanked me heartily for the delivery of food right at the doorstep of their septuagenarian parents at Behala," said Soumyajit Das, Administrative Secretary of CADC.

The added areas in the city like Jadavpur, Santoshpur and Behala were some of the areas that had availed majority of the online delivery of food packets during the Durga Puja.

The Lakshmi Puja special thali on Friday consist of khichudi, labra, begun bhaja, polao, chanar dalna and payesh at Rs 280 , polao, chanar dalna , payesh at Rs 175 and khichudi, labra , begun bhaja, payesh at Rs 175.

The Saturday menu will be polao, phulkopir dalna, galda chingri . sorshe ilish, misti and chatni at Rs 280.

The details regarding placing of orders have been notified at the CADC website.