Get your fav food sitting at home

Kolkata: Food lovers who are reluctant about visiting restaurants during the Puja amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation but would also not want to lose the opportunity of gorging on a variety in their platter, have reasons to cheer.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) under the aegis of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department for the first time ever will home deliver lunch and dinner directly at the doorstep of the people from Sasthi to Dashami.

Customers who want to like their food home delivered would have to place orders through whats app or phone a day in advance by 9 pm. The lunch delivery would be made from 12.30 to 2 pm while dinner would be delivered by 9 pm. The phone numbers for placing orders will be notified at the website of CADC and also in its Facebook page soon.

"We have already expanded our home delivery network from New Town and Salt Lake to North and South Kolkata a few months back. There will be special and different menus on each of the Puja days," said a senior official of CADC.

The lunch menu for Sasthi that will come at Rs 280 per person will have luchi, begun bhaja, narkel diye cholar dal, basanti pulao, paturi/ chingri malaikari/ chicken kasha, chatni, papad and sweets. The Saptami menu will have sugandhi chaler bhaat, fish fry, creamy chicken/ malai paneer / sorshe ilish, chutney , papad, mishto doi, sweet costing Rs 280, the Ashtami menu (purely vegetarian) will consist of khichuri, labra, beguni/alu bhaja, fruit chatni and CADC 's own baked rosogolla priced at Rs 250, the Nabami menu will have sugandhi chaler bhaat, moong dal, alu bhaja, mutton, chatni, papad, rosogolla and doi at Rs 280 while the Dashami menu will have five varieties of sweet including malpoa, gulab jamum along with luchi , cholar dal and begun bhaja only at Rs 180.

The dinner menu of each day will be Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Chap and Firni at Rs 275 while on Nabami night Mutton Biriyani will be served instead of Chicken Biriyani.

CADC is putting up food stalls at six puja pandals like Ekdalia, Jagat Mukherjee Park, Kumartuli Sarbojonin, Kumartuli Park, Tala Sarbojonin and Salt Lake FF block.