'Genuine Amphan-hit people left out to get necessary support'

Kulpi (South 24-Parganas): Giving details of how her government carried out restoration work in areas affected by supercyclone Amphan, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee assured that the handful number of people who have been left out from getting the necessary assistance will also be helped with all the necessary support.



"They (BJP-led) Centre extended no help to us to carry out the restoration work. We have provided financial assistance to 20 lakh people to reconstruct their damaged houses. We have reconstructed roads and set up light posts. If anyone's case (of getting affected by the supercyclone) is genuine but was left out from getting the necessary support then there is nothing to worry as you all will get the same. There could be one or two such cases as it was a mammoth task that was carried out to ensure that the assistance reaches to maximum number of people in a record time," she said while addressing a public meeting at Kulpi.

It may be mentioned that South 24-Parganas is one of the most effected districts due to supercyclone Amphan. The Mamata Banerjee government had spent Rs 7,500 crore to carry out restoration work in Amphan affected areas.

While addressing another public meeting at Raidighi in South 24-Parganas, Banerjee said that her party did not field actor Debashree Roy— the sitting MLA from Raidighi — as the candidate this time as there were resentment among people regarding her.

Trinamool Congress this time fielded Dr Alok Jaldata from the Raidighi Assembly constituency.

She further said that the BJP's candidate from Raidighi (Shantanu Bapuli) had sought a ticket to contest from the constituency.

But the party did not give him the ticket as he is not from the area and it would not be possible for him to come and work here. So he is contesting with BJP's ticket.

While addressing the rallies at Kulpi and Raidighi, Banerjee mentioned about the development carried out by her government in terms of improving road connectivity by constructing several bridges.

"In last 10 years, areas including Sunderbans, Mathurapur, Kulpi, Kakdwip, Namkhana, amongst others have witnessed an immense development. As many as 17 bridges were constructed in South 24-Parganas. Further development would take place after we form the government for the third consecutive term," she said.